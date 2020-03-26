iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 1.1087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.
NYSEARCA IDU traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $177.36.
About iShares US Utilities ETF
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.