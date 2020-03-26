iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 1.1087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,121. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.60. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $109.28 and a 52 week high of $177.36.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.