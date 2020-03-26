Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Up 8.4%

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96, 134,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 164,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Analysts predict that Iteris Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Groves purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 49,384 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 226,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Iteris by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

