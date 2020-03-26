ITV’s (ITV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITV. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (down from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 136.25 ($1.79).

Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 5.72 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 65.72 ($0.86). 37,150,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.49. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

