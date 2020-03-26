JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 922.82 ($12.14).

JD stock traded up GBX 87.10 ($1.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 519.20 ($6.83). 5,293,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.70 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 690.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 756.12.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

