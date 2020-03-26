Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JMAT. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,231.11 ($42.50).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,932 ($25.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,412.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,837.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 2,184 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65.

In other news, insider John Walker bought 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.