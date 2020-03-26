JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 457,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,716. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

