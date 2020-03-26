JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1723 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BBEU stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 948,890 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

