JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3558 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.48. 1,571,808 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

