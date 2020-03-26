JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1804 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEARCA:BBUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 57,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

