JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1881 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of JPEM stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.77. 97,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,808. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.