JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1064 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPEU traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

