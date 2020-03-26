JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. 208,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.58.

