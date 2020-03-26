Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JET. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a buy rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,820 ($116.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,497 ($111.77).

LON:JET traded up GBX 145 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,445 ($84.78). The stock had a trading volume of 399,762 shares. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 75.20 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

