Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,386 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 2.09% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $36,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KALU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 260,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,849. The stock has a market cap of $990.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

