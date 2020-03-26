Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s share price rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $94.87, approximately 199,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 197,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

