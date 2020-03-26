Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $571.20

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 571.20 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 600.40 ($7.90), with a volume of 3967481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.80 ($8.06).
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 882 ($11.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 835.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 898.92.
In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).
Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)
At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.
