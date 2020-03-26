Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $571.20

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 571.20 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 600.40 ($7.90), with a volume of 3967481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.80 ($8.06).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 882 ($11.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 835.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 898.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total value of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

