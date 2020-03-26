Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Stock Price Up 19%

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL)’s share price rose 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 1,651,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,790,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Lattice Biologics Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

