LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of LSAF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

