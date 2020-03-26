Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 359.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.52. 156,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.