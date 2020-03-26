Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241,245 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $115,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

Linde stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.30. 3,258,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,810. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

