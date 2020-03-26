Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading Up 8.2%

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s share price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $22.90, approximately 2,313,727 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,678,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.86.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

