LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $145.00

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.03), with a volume of 49013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.04).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

