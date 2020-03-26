Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.88, approximately 139,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 130,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
LXFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $339.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.