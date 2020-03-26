Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $13.88, approximately 139,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 130,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $339.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.