Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2079 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Main Sector Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SECT stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 260,804 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

