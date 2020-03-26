Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.79% of Manhattan Associates worth $40,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

MANH stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 939,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

