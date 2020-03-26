ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Up 7.8%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $55.70, 782,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 629,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $287,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

