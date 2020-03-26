Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Up 8.3%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.56, 118,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 206,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHX. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $63.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $109,015.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 724,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $2,202,176.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,168,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,514. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

