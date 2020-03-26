Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,421. The stock has a market cap of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.1% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,008,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 333,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

