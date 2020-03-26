Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,260,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

