MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 222,377,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 70.18%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

