MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.52 ($1.79) and last traded at A$2.53 ($1.79), with a volume of 776855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.38 ($1.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 402.54, a current ratio of 402.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.36.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other MFF Capital Investments news, insider Christopher Mackay bought 309,301 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.20 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of A$989,763.20 ($701,959.72). Also, insider Peter Montgomery bought 20,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.80 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of A$75,980.00 ($53,886.52). Insiders bought 717,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,471 over the last ninety days.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

