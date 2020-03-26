Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.70 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.74.
Shares of MU stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,672,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,901,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.