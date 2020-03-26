Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.03, 161,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 88,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.