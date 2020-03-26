Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 13,871 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Erie Indemnity worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ERIE traded up $21.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,974. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $270.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.