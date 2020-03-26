Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 150,814 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 600.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,814 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 93,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 151,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 3,184,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,935. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.