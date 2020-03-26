Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,332 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,486. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.