Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 365 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 908,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 334,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,484. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.