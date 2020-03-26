Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG traded up $27.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.80. 1,674,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.86.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

