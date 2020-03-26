Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $83.96. 976,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,269. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

In related news, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares in the company, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

