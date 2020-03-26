Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,399.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $99.73. 177,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

