Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 3,735,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

