Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.97% of AxoGen worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 209,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 184,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 103,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 80,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,183. AxoGen, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $385.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

