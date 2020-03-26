Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,337,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.
TEVA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668,750. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.31.
Several analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Article: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.