Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after buying an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,337,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668,750. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

