Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,094. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

