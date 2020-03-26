Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,907 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Macy’s worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after acquiring an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,058,000 after buying an additional 426,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,562,000 after acquiring an additional 228,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

M traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,041,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,924,056. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.39%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

