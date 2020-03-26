Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $20.93. 1,308,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

