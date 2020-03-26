Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

MAN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.23. 664,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

