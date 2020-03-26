Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Magna International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,525,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,378 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,675. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several analysts have commented on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

