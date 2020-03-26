Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 304,979 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,080,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 885,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 393,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 1,744,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

