Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.43 Million Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 456,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,985. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

